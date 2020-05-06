Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Srinagar Corporator Who Tested Positive for Covid-19 in Trouble Over Hiding Brother's Travel History

Srinagar Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Secretary of SMC along with 11 other Corporators, have self-quarantined after the councillor tested positive for coronavirus.

Mir Shabir Ahmad | News18

Updated:May 6, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Srinagar Corporator Who Tested Positive for Covid-19 in Trouble Over Hiding Brother's Travel History
An Indian doctor stands near a disinfectant tunnel outside a hospital where most COVID-19 patients are being treated in Jammu on April.6, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Srinagar: A Corporator at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, is facing charges for hiding his brother. The latter was declared infected three days ago.

Corporator of Kawdara Srinagar Majid Shulu is facing police charges of hiding his brother at his residence. It is reported that the brother travelled to Kashmir from Delhi via a truck and ignored mandatory lockdown guidelines of reporting travel history to local authorities.

The District Development Commissioner of Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary hinted of taking legal action soon after News18 broke the news of the councillor's test report.

“After weeks of effective control, some fresh Covid-19 cases could be traced to illicit travel. Legal action will happen." Choudhary tweeted.

It was only after a neighbour alerted local administration about his arrival, that he was picked for testing. The man tested positive on May 2.

The Mayor Junaid Mattu, along with other senior SMC officials and staff have been self-quarantined. "We are asking people to come forward for quarantine and framing a list of contacts of the Corporator," said SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali.

An officer in the administration said that 11 Corporators have already been quarantined.

Some officials are demanding FIR against the councillor and his brother for hiding the travel history and putting the lives of sanitation workers in danger.

"There should be an investigation, how the brother of this Corporator arrived home when even inter-district movement is banned," asked a Corporator.

Concerns over likely virus spread among top officials at the SMC have been expressed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor had been in contact with the Corporator and have attended many meetings with other administrative officers of Kashmir.

