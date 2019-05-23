Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Srinagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srinagar MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
Srinagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srinagar MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Srinagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.12%. The estimated literacy level of Srinagar is 63.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
JKNC
Farooq Abdullah

JKNC

Farooq Abdullah

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tariq Hameed Karra of JKPDP won in this seat by defeating the JKNC candidate by a margin of 42,280 votes which was 13.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JKPDP had a vote share of 50.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Farooq Abdullah of JKN emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 30,242 votes which was 10.69% of the total votes polled. JKN had a vote share of 51.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Srinagar Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Abdul Khaliq Bhat
JD(U)
--
--
Showkat Hussain Khan
JKPC
--
--
Irfan Raza Ansari
RJKP
--
--
Nazir Ahmad Lone
MNP
--
--
Nazir Ahmad Sofi
JKNC
--
--
Farooq Abdullah
JKNPP
--
--
Abdual Rashid Ganie
IND
--
--
Sajjad Ahmad Dar
IND
--
--
Bilal Sultan
IND
--
--
Abdul Rashid Banday
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JKPDP
--
--
Aga Syed Mohsin
BJP
--
--
Sheikh Khalid Jehangir

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 25.86% and in 2009, the constituency registered 25.55% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar was: Farooq Abdullah (NC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,31,520 men, 5,75,702 women and 8 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Srinagar Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Srinagar is: 34.0747 74.8204

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीनगर, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); শ্রীনগর, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); श्रीनगर, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); શ્રીનગર, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); ஸ்ரீநகர், ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); శ్రీనగర్, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಶ್ರೀನಗರ, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ശ്രീ്രീനഗർ, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).
