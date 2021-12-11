Srinagar Freezes at Minus 3.6 Degrees as Most Places in Valley Experience Season's Coldest Night

Most places in Kashmir, including Srinagar city, experienced the coldest night of the season so far as the minimum temperature plummeted several notches below the freezing point, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Friday night down by a degree from the previous night. They said Friday night was the coldest of the season so far.

Gulmarg tourist destination in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was the only place where the minimum temperature improved, though slightly, as it recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius compared to minus 6 degrees Celsius registered in the previous night, the officials said. Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, they said. It was the coldest recorded place in the Valley.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Office has forecast mainly dry but cold weather across Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.

