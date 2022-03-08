Srinagar Grenade Blast: CCTV Footage Help Police Bust Case; Two Arrested

Two persons were arrested as police in Srinagar used technology to crack Sunday’s Amira Kadal grenade blast case in which two civilians, including a young girl, were killed. Police said its special investigation team employed modern means of investigation and sifted through technical evidence to get to the two persons it claimed lobbed the grenade in a crowded market.

It said that frame by frame analysis of the CCTV footages of the scene of the crime, footages of CCTVs in the whole of Srinagar city, Cell Tower dump analysis, IP dump analysis, the recreation of the crime scene and corroboration by eyewitnesses helped them to bust the case.

The SIT was able to identify two accused who came on a two-wheeler without a number plate to commit the crime and fled on the same after committing the militant act, a police handout released said.

During the intense analysis of the CCTV trail in Srinagar city, the route adopted by both the accused was located back to one neighbourhood in the Khanyar area.

Accused Mohommad Bariq of Koolipora, Khanyar was arrested, police said, adding his initial examination led to the arrest of Fazil Nabi Sofi of the same locality. The two-wheeler used in this grenade attack was also seized by SIT, officials said.

Police said the two accused had committed the militant act upon the directions of active militants in Kashmir. The motive was to attack the parked security vehicle but as the grenade was thrown from a moving two-wheeler, the grenade exploded in the crowded area adjacent to it, where many roadside vendors and buyers were busy in routine works.

Police stated the particular area was chosen due to its heavy rush of people, commuters and roadside vendors. It said two grenade attacks had earlier taken place in the same area on August 10, 2021, and January 25, 2022.

The Srinagar Police had requested commercial establishments and shop owners to install CCTV cameras inside and outside of their shops/commercial establishments, as per the advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, The Resistance Front TRF claimed its fighters don’t carry out such attacks, especially near crowded places. “Such attacks do favour the occupier regime and the Indian agencies have carried out such attacks in the past as well to defame resistance fighters and to gain some sympathy from the outside world," a TRF statement released and circulated on social media claimed.

The statement read “the freedom fighters will give a befitting reply to this act and the occupational stooges will regret being part of this mercenary occupier regime."

The grenade attack in Amira Kadal took place at about 4:20 PM on Sunday. A case under section 307 of IPC, sections 7/27 of the Indian arms act, sections 16, 23 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was registered at Shaheed Gunj Police station.

An elderly man and a 19-year-old girl were killed and 36 persons were injured in the explosion.

