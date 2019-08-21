Take the pledge to vote

Srinagar, Jammu Mayors From People's Conference Party & BJP Get Status 'Equivalent' to Minister of State

The order, issued by additional secretary Subash Chhibber on Tuesday, said the hospitality and protocol department shall make necessary insertion in the J&K State Warrant of Precedence with the approval of the competent authority.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
The deserted downtown area of Lal Chowk is seen pictured in Srinagar. (Image : PTI)
Jammu: The mayors of Srinagar and Jammu civic bodies have been granted status equivalent to that of Minister of State (MoS), according to an official order.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of status equivalent to Minister of State (MoS) to the Mayors of SMC (Srinagar Municipal Corporation) and JMC (Jammu Municipal Corporation) within their territorial jurisdiction," the order said.

The elections for the municipal corporations were held in four phases in October last year after a gap of 13 years.

People's Conference leader Junaid Maattu and BJP leader Chander Mohan Gupta are the mayors of SMC and JMC, respectively. On August 5, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

