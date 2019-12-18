Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Srinagar Journalists Demonstrate Against Assault on Colleagues by Police at Anti-CAA Protest

Carrying placards, the media persons assembled outside the office of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations here and called for an end to their harassment while discharging their duties.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Srinagar Journalists Demonstrate Against Assault on Colleagues by Police at Anti-CAA Protest
Protestor’s burn hoardings and other materials during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, in Guwahati. (Image: PTI)

Srinagar: Journalists in the city protested on Wednesday against the alleged police action on their colleagues while they were covering a student protest against the amended citizenship law.

Carrying placards, the media persons assembled outside the office of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations here and called for an end to their harassment while discharging their duties.

According to a statement issued by the Kashmir Press Club, two journalists, who were covering a student protest against the amended Citizenship Act on Tuesday, were targeted by Superintendent of Police (north city) Sajad Shah and his subordinate Rashid Khan even when they disclosed their identity.

"They did not stop at this and hurled choicest abuse, according to Azaan Javaid and Anees Zargar. All this is recorded in a video which also corroborates the version given by the duo from the circumstances. It appears that the two journalists were deliberately targeted," the statement said.

The Kashmir Press Club said it has taken serious note of this incident and accordingly took up the matter with senior police authorities and the Department of Information.

A delegation led by press club vice president Moazum Mohammad on Wednesday met Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal at his office.

"The SSP assured the delegation of strong action against the alleged accused. He told the delegation that a departmental inquiry has been ordered and the SP headquarters has been asked to hold a time-bound inquiry and submit his report within 10 days and accordingly fix the responsibility," the statement added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram