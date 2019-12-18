Srinagar Journalists Demonstrate Against Assault on Colleagues by Police at Anti-CAA Protest
Carrying placards, the media persons assembled outside the office of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations here and called for an end to their harassment while discharging their duties.
Protestor’s burn hoardings and other materials during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, in Guwahati. (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: Journalists in the city protested on Wednesday against the alleged police action on their colleagues while they were covering a student protest against the amended citizenship law.
According to a statement issued by the Kashmir Press Club, two journalists, who were covering a student protest against the amended Citizenship Act on Tuesday, were targeted by Superintendent of Police (north city) Sajad Shah and his subordinate Rashid Khan even when they disclosed their identity.
"They did not stop at this and hurled choicest abuse, according to Azaan Javaid and Anees Zargar. All this is recorded in a video which also corroborates the version given by the duo from the circumstances. It appears that the two journalists were deliberately targeted," the statement said.
The Kashmir Press Club said it has taken serious note of this incident and accordingly took up the matter with senior police authorities and the Department of Information.
A delegation led by press club vice president Moazum Mohammad on Wednesday met Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal at his office.
"The SSP assured the delegation of strong action against the alleged accused. He told the delegation that a departmental inquiry has been ordered and the SP headquarters has been asked to hold a time-bound inquiry and submit his report within 10 days and accordingly fix the responsibility," the statement added.
