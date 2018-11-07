English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Srinagar Records Coldest Night of Season as Mercury Settles Below Freezing Point
The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the minimum of minus 6.6 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam health resort, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, registered a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.
(Representative Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
Srinagar: Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season on Wednesday with the mercury settling below the freezing point for the first time, even as the weatherman forecast a spell of wet weather this weekend.
The minimum temperature in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.
He said the night temperature in Srinagar was nearly five degrees below normal for this time of the season.
The minimum temperature at other places across Kashmir Valley as well as Ladakh region also stayed below the freezing point, the official said.
The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the minimum of minus 6.6 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam health resort, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, registered a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, he said.
He said Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in the nearby Qazigund settled at minus 2.8 degree Celsius.
The official said the mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.
Leh in Ladakh region of the state recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Kargil registered the minimum of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius.
Kargil was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.
The MeT office has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall or snow, especially in the higher reaches of the state, from November 9.
The minimum temperature in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.
He said the night temperature in Srinagar was nearly five degrees below normal for this time of the season.
The minimum temperature at other places across Kashmir Valley as well as Ladakh region also stayed below the freezing point, the official said.
The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the minimum of minus 6.6 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam health resort, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, registered a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, he said.
He said Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in the nearby Qazigund settled at minus 2.8 degree Celsius.
The official said the mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.
Leh in Ladakh region of the state recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Kargil registered the minimum of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius.
Kargil was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.
The MeT office has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall or snow, especially in the higher reaches of the state, from November 9.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sarkar Movie Review: Vijay's Film is the Glorification of a Politically Aspiring Actor
- 'Have Watched Mubarakan 3 Times': Drake's Unusual Birthday Wish to Athiya Has Internet Confused
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- The Stylish Duo Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Spotted on Diwali
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...