Srinagar Shuts Down Ahead of Verdict on Terror Funding Case Convict Yasin Malik

Srinagar’s main city closed down with paramilitary and police deployed in full strength as the Patiala court in Delhi is likely to announce the quantum of punishment for convicted Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik around 3:30 pm today.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi declared Yasin Malik guilty of terrorist funding and separatism. Malik had told the court on May 10 that he was not contesting the charges against him that included Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist organisation) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and a few sections of IPC.

The funds were for the purpose of separatist and terrorist activities in J&K to cause disruption in the Valley by way of pelting stones on security forces, systematically burning schools, damaging public property, and waging war against India. According to the NIA, the investigation established that Yasin Malik was the head Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and was involved in terror activities in J&K.

Although Srinagar was shut down today with shops and business establishments closed, transport was plying normal.

So far, no group has given a call for the shutdown. The spontaneous closedown has taken the security establishment by surprise. It’s after a long time that there is a strike in support of a separatist in the Valley.

For the last few years, the police have not allowed shopkeepers to observe any shutdown.

The Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had last week called for bandh in Kashmir to pay tributes to Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversary on May 21.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.