Restrictions Imposed in Srinagar as Separatists Call for Shutdown Against Arrests
Heavy contingents of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed across Srinagar city to maintain law and order.
File photo of security personnel patrolling a street during a strike called by the separatist leaders. (PTI)
Sringagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Sunday to prevent separatist-called protests against the mass detention of over 150 Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) cadres, police said.
The development comes ahead of a crucial hearing on Article 35-A in Supreme Court, which is likely to take place on Monday, February 25.
The protests have been called by the Joint Resistance Leadership, a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.
According to the police, restrictions have been imposed Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas.
Heavy contingents of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order.
The JI cadres including its chief, Abdul Hamid Fayaz, were detained in the last two days in the Kashmir Valley in a mass croackdown.
Separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik was also taken into preventive custody on Friday.
