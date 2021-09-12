CHANGE LANGUAGE
J&K Police Officer Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar, Incident Caught on Camera

Arshid Ahmad was immediately taken to SKIMS hospital in Soura where he succumbed to injuries. (Image: Srinagar Deputy Mayor Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri's Twitter handle)

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a hunt launched to nab the attacker.

A probationary sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police was on Sunday shot dead from point-blank range by a terrorist in the Khanyar area of old Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a CCTV footage of the incident, the terrorist fired at Arshid Ahmad at least twice from behind and injured him.

Ahmad, who belonged to Kupwara district in north Kashmir, was immediately taken to SKIMS hospital in Soura where he succumbed to injuries. The incident took place at around 1.35 pm at a marketplace in Khanyar, the officials said.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have expressed their grief over the killing of Arshid Ahmad and called it a “cowardly attack" by terrorists.

“Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace & condolences to his family," Mufti tweeted.

“Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of @JmuKmrPolice in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat," Abdullah tweeted.

first published:September 12, 2021, 16:17 IST