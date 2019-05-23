Sriperumbudur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name DMK Baalu.T.R. DMK Baalu.T.R. LEADING

Sriperumbudur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI -- -- Palanivel, K. TMMK -- -- Godwin Shadrach, Sr. NOTA -- -- Nota DMK -- -- Baalu.T.R. NTK -- -- Mahendran, H. ACDP -- -- Rajasekaran, S. IND -- -- Anantha Raman, R.K. MNM -- -- Sridhar, M. PMK -- -- Vaithilingam, A. IND -- -- Vaithiyalingam R IND -- -- Viruthagiri.A IND -- -- Sasikumar, A. IND -- -- Indian, P.N.K. IND -- -- Ayodhi, L. Dr. IND -- -- Singa Rajan, S.P. IND -- -- Tambaram Narayanan G IND -- -- Vasanthi S IND -- -- Raja Marimuthu.M IND -- -- Muthumaran.K BSP -- -- Antony

5. Sriperumbudur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chennai region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.53%. The estimated literacy level of Sriperumbudur is 90.12%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramachandran K N of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 1,02,646 votes which was 7.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.42% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Baalu T R of DMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PMK candidate by a margin of 25,036 votes which was 3.15% of the total votes polled. DMK had a vote share of 44.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 32 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.10% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.1% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sriperumbudur was: Krishnan Narayanasamy Ramachandran (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,82,862 men, 9,63,377 women and 264 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sriperumbudur is: 12.9681 79.949Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीपेरूम्बुदूर, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); শ্রীপেরুমবুদুর, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); श्रीपेरूम्बुदूर, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); શ્રીપેરુંબુદુર, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); ஸ்ரீபெரும்புதூர், தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); శ్రీపెరంబ‌దూరు, త‌మిళ‌నాడు (Telugu); ಶ್ರೀಪೆರುಂಬುದೂರ್, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ശ്രീപെരുമ്പത്തൂർ, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).