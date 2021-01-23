On National Girl Child Day Tomorrow, Real-life 'Nayak' Srishti Goswami to Become Uttarakhand CM

In a real life rerun of Bollywood movie Nayak, Haridwar's teenager Srishti Goswami is all set to become the chief minister of Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday. A student of BSc Agriculture at BSM PG College in Roorkee, Goswami has been given this opportunity to mark the National Girl Child Day 2021, which is observed on January 24 every year. The move has received the nod of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat .

Goswami, who is the chief minister of Uttarakhand's Bal Vidhan Sabha, will on Sunday administer from Garsain, the summer capital of state, news agency ANI reports. She became the chief minister of Bal Vidhan Sabha in May, 2018. Her parents are Praveen Goswami, a businessman and Sudha Goswami, a homemaker.

As she takes charge of the hill state for one day, Goswami will review various schemes run by the Trivender Singh Rawat government in Uttarakhand. These schemes include Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects. The teenager has participated in many programs on International Girl Child Day.

In the 2001 hit Bollywood movie, Nayak, a common man, portrayed by actor Anil Kapoor, takes up the challenge to become the chief minister for one day and brings about dramatic changes in the way things work.