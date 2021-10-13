'SRK's Son Aryan Khan in Touch With Those Part of Global Drug Network': What NCB Said During Bail Hearing

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is in touch with people who are part of an international drug network, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has told a special court which is hearing a plea for bail to the 23-year-old who was arrested from a cruise off Mumbai during a raid by the agency in which banned narcotics were seized. Earlier, Special Judge V V Patil, hearing matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the court would hear the bail plea on Wednesday after the NCB said there was “no extreme urgency" to hear the application and sought a week to file an affidavit. The defence said Aryan Khan was “falsely implicated" and releasing him on bail would not stop the probe.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court for bail on October 8 after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate’s court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter.

Here’s what the NCB told the court on Wednesday to argue against bail for Aryan Khan:

• Aryan Khan would procure contraband from his friend Arbaz Merchant, who was also arrested along with him.

• Aryan Khan is in touch with persons who are a part of ‘international drug network’ for illegal procurement of drugs.

• He may tamper with evidence, may influence witnesses, considering accused holds an influential position in the society.

• On CCTV footage of cruise raid, NCB said ‘such a demand would cause great prejudice to the ongoing investigation’

• Allegation of false implication untrue and misleading, says NCB

• Relevance of CCTV footage will be decided at the time of trial

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.