SRK's Son Aryan Khan May Get Relief from NCB Tomorrow, Hunt to Continue for Drugs Syndicates in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has collected almost all evidence against Aryan Khan and the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may get relief on Thursday even as the agency is trying to catch the network of peddlers who supply drugs to high-profile buyers.

The drugs case against Aryan Khan is majorly based on two proofs which the NCB officials are claiming will be enough to prove their case.

The first evidence against Aryan Khan is his confession and statement given to NCB where he claimed to have taken drugs, sources in NCB told News18. However, an official also clarified that no urine test or other test was conducted to check if he had taken drugs the day he was detained from the cruise by the investigators. A basic medical check-up was done as per the formalities. The relevance of his statement to NCB in the court remains in question.

The second evidence is Aryan’s chats. NCB officials claimed that his chats show he had plans to take drugs as while inviting him for the party, his friend had briefed him about the drugs plan. His chats also corroborated the first evidence that he had taken drugs, officials claimed.

“His chat is another evidence where he has talked about taking drugs. Chats also revealed that Aryan Khan was also invited for the party by his friend who had also told him about the drugs to which he agreed," the official said. Aryan Khan’s older chats also show he had taken drugs earlier, the official added.

The NCB, however, would need corroborating evidence and statements to prove the information recovered from the chats.

NCB officials claimed that they were not expecting Shah Rukh Khan’s son on the cruise as they only had information that a rave party was being organised.

“When we boarded the cruise, our team wasn’t aware that Aryan Khan is also here. We got to know about his presence when we entered a cabin room where we saw him along with his friend. Hashish was recovered from his friend who was in the room. They had planned to take drugs," a senior NCB official claimed.

Sources in NCB also said that Aryan Khan would usually get drugs from his friends but in one or two instances, he took drugs from peddlers.

Sources have denied any Bollywood link in the claim. “So far, we have not got any evidence which says that some party was organised along with other Bollywood celebrities. There is no extra angle which hints involvement of another celebrity," sources in NCB told News18.

