SRMJEEE Result 2018 for B.Tech declared at srmuniv.ac.in, Check Now

SRMJEEE Result 2018 has been released by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (formerly known as SRM University) on its official website - srmuniv.ac.in.SRM University had organised the Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRM JEEE) 2018 from 16th to 30th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering courses offered at SRM AP - Amravati, SRM Delhi-NCR Sonepat and SRM IST.Candidates who had appeared in the same can follow the instructions below and check their result and download scorecards now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.srmuniv.ac.in Step 2 – Click onStep 3 – Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and captcha to login to your registered profileStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceSRM University has released section-wise marks, total marks, and All India Ranks of the candidates. A merit list is expected to be released soon based on which the qualifying candidates will be issued call letters for counselling. The counselling is scheduled to be organized from 7th May to 17th May 2018 this month.