SSB Jawan Kills Senior, Self Using Service Weapon in J&K's Kulgam

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan allegedly shot dead his senior officer before killing himself on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the incident took place late evening at the district court complex where a unit of the 8th battalion of the border guarding force is deployed for security duties.

A constable of the force killed his senior in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector after the two had an altercation in the court complex. The jawan used the same service rifle to shoot himself fatally, a senior official said.

Senior officers of the SSB and local police have reached the spot for further investigation, he said.

The SSB guards Indian fronts with Nepal and Bhutan and some of its battalions are deployed in J-K for security duties.