SSB Jawan Stabbed to Death by Tipsy Man at Birthday Party in Telangana's Narsampet

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old jawan of the paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was stabbed to death by a drunken man when the former tried to intervene in a dispute during a birthday party in Warangal district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Narsampet town of the district when H Prem Kumar was stabbed by the person who was part of the dispute, a senior police official told PTI over phone.

When Kumar tried to intervene, an altercation took place between him and the group of drunken people and one of them stabbed him with the knife meant to cut the cake even as others beat him up, the official said.

Kumar, posted in Srinagar, died on the way to hospital, he said.

The constable Kumar had come down on a vacation couple of days ago to visit his ailing mother.

On Saturday night, his friends called him up over the phone to attend the birthday celebrations wherein already a dispute was on between two groups of people.

A case of murder under relevant sections of of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered.

When asked if the accused involved in attack were nabbed, police said they were further investigating.

