Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

SSB Jawan Stabbed to Death by Tipsy Man at Birthday Party in Telangana's Narsampet

On Saturday night, H Prem Kumar's friends called him up over the phone to attend the birthday celebrations wherein already a dispute was on between two groups of people.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SSB Jawan Stabbed to Death by Tipsy Man at Birthday Party in Telangana's Narsampet
Image for representation.

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old jawan of the paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was stabbed to death by a drunken man when the former tried to intervene in a dispute during a birthday party in Warangal district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Narsampet town of the district when H Prem Kumar was stabbed by the person who was part of the dispute, a senior police official told PTI over phone.

When Kumar tried to intervene, an altercation took place between him and the group of drunken people and one of them stabbed him with the knife meant to cut the cake even as others beat him up, the official said.

Kumar, posted in Srinagar, died on the way to hospital, he said.

The constable Kumar had come down on a vacation couple of days ago to visit his ailing mother.

On Saturday night, his friends called him up over the phone to attend the birthday celebrations wherein already a dispute was on between two groups of people.

A case of murder under relevant sections of of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered.

When asked if the accused involved in attack were nabbed, police said they were further investigating.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram