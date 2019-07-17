SSB Recruitment 2019: Sashastra Seema Bal Announces Vacancies for 150 Constable Posts at ssbrectt.gov.in

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued notification for SSB Recruitment 2019 for Constable (General Duty- Male and Female) vacancies in Group c under Sports Quota. The SSB Recruitment 2019 notification was released by the Sashastra Seema Bal on their official website ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates who are interested in applying for SSB Recruitment 2019 can do the same via direct link. The last date to apply is August 11. According to Sashastra Seema Bal's notification released on July 13, 2019, the SSB is conducting this recruitment drive for a total of 150 constable posts.

SSB Recruitment 2019: Know the steps involved

Candidates should follow the below-listed steps involved in the application filling process for SSB Recruitment 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in

Step 2: Look for SSB Recruitment 2019, for Constable (General Duty- Male and Female) vacancies in Group c under Sports Quota

Step 3: Click on SSB Recruitment 2019 under sports quota link

Step 4: Enter all the details and read the eligibility criteria

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Keep your registration number and password safely

The Sashastra Seema Bal was established as Special Service Bureau in May 1963, in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression (in 1962). It came under aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs (Jan 2001).