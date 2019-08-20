SSC JHT 2019: Staff Selection Commission to Release Detailed Notification Today at ssc.nic.in, Check for Vacancy

SSC JHT 2019 notification | The Staff Selection Commission, or SSC, will release the official notification for the JHT examination 2019 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. SSC will release the detailed notification for vacancies Junior Hindi translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak on the official website. All the interested candidates who want to apply for SSC JHT 2019 Examination can apply by accessing the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The official SSC JHT 2019 notification will have details about the total number of vacancies, details of the posts and its eligibility and important dates related to the examination. The candidates are requested to regularly check the official website of SSC for the JHT 2019 notification. Soon after Staff Selection Commission releases the official notification, it will invite applications for SSC JHT 2019.

Here’s how to apply for SSC JHT 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the SSC homepage, click on the link that reads ‘SSC JHT 2019 notification’

Step 3: A detailed notification will appear on the screen

Step 4: To apply, go back to the homepage and click on ‘Apply Online’ tab

Step 5: Fill in the SSC JHT 2019 application carefully and submit it.

Please note, to apply to these posts, an applicant must be at least 30 years of age and have a master’s degree from a recognised university. However, for the post of Hindi pradhyapak, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in Hindi.

