1-min read

SSC 2020: You Can Now Check All Results and Exam Updates on UMANG App

All the SSC aspirants can now get all the information regarding the exams, results and updates by downloading the UMANG app.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
SSC 2020: You Can Now Check All Results and Exam Updates on UMANG App
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)

To ease the process of checking exam updates and results, the Staff Selection Commission has found a new way. The SSC services will now be available through UMANG Platform of Meity, as revealed in the latest notification. All the SSC aspirants can now get all the information regarding the exams, results and updates by downloading the UMANG app. The notification was released on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in (https://ssc.nic.in).

To download the UMANG app on their smartphones, Android users can visit the Google Play Store, while Apple users can download it using the iTunes App Store.

Here is a direct link to download the UMANG app on Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.umang.negd.g2c&hl=en_IN) and Apple devices (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/umang/id1236448857).

The official notification states that the following modules of the Staff Selection Commission’s Portal have also been made available on the ‘Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG)’ Platform of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY):

(i) Latest News

(ii) Notices of Examinations

(iii) Results of Examinations

(iv) Examination Calendar

(v) Vacancies

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Launch_of_SSC_Services_UMANG_Platform_30.04.2020.pdf

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the authorities have postponed various examinations, including their results. However, to get the latest information, the aspirants can visit the UMANG app.

The SSC has postponed MTS Paper 2 and CGL Tier 3 due to current lockdown. While the date for the release of SSC MTS Paper 2 results was April 20, the SSC CGL Tier 3 results were expected by May 8. However, both have been postponed until further notice.

