English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Supreme Court Removes Stay Order, SSC CGL 2017 Results to be Announced Soon
The alleged paper leak of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, which was held last year, compelled the Supreme court to put a stay order on the results.
Image for Representation
Loading...
New Delhi: In a major move, the Supreme Court of India has removed the stay order on the SSC CGL 2017 exam result. The Supreme Court has asked the Staff Selection Commission to declare the results for the 2017 SSC CGL exam for the recruitment in Central government jobs.
The alleged paper leak of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, which was held last year, compelled the top court to put a stay order on the results.
All the candidates, who had sat for the SSC CGL and CHSL 2017 can now check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Meanwhile, the Commission has issued a notification for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019. The SSC MTS 2019 Application Process will end on May 29 at 5pm. The application fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.
General candidates have to pay Rs 100, while all the women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of SSC MTS 2019 Application Fee.
The alleged paper leak of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, which was held last year, compelled the top court to put a stay order on the results.
All the candidates, who had sat for the SSC CGL and CHSL 2017 can now check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Meanwhile, the Commission has issued a notification for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019. The SSC MTS 2019 Application Process will end on May 29 at 5pm. The application fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.
General candidates have to pay Rs 100, while all the women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of SSC MTS 2019 Application Fee.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MINI John Cooper Works Hot-Hatch Launched In India at Rs 43.5 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra's Viral Met Gala Outfit Wasn’t Built in a Day
- Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
- James Cameron Congratulates Avengers Endgame Team, Says 'It Took Avengers to Sink My Titanic'
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results