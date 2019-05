As Supreme Court Removes Stay Order, SSC CGL 2017 Results to be Announced Soon

In a major move, the Supreme Court of India has removed the stay order on the SSC CGL 2017 exam result. The Supreme Court has asked the Staff Selection Commission to declare the results for the 2017 SSC CGL exam for the recruitment in Central government jobs.The alleged paper leak of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, which was held last year, compelled the top court to put a stay order on the results.All the candidates, who had sat for the SSC CGL and CHSL 2017 can now check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in Meanwhile, the Commission has issued a notification for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019. The SSC MTS 2019 Application Process will end on May 29 at 5pm. The application fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.General candidates have to pay Rs 100, while all the women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of SSC MTS 2019 Application Fee.