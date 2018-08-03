GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SSC CGL 2018 Exam Dates Still Awaited at ssc.nic.in

The current status in the Examination Calendar shows as ‘To be notified later (CBE)’.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 3, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
SSC CGL 2018 Exam Dates Still Awaited at ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL 2018 Exam Schedule is still awaited as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not released any update regarding the exam dates for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 on its official website - ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission has recently revamped its old website, and although the new look of the website is welcoming, the whole SSC CGL 2018 exam schedule has been delayed. The current status in the Examination Calendar shows as ‘To be notified later (CBE)’.

SSC had uploaded the detailed notification on 5th May 2018 inviting applications for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2018 for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

The application process for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 began in the month of May 2018 and ended in June 2018. As per the detailed official notification, the Tier 1 of the SSC CGL 2018 was scheduled to begin on 25th July 2018; however the same was postponed by the Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates who had applied for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 are advised to keep a regular check on the official website to stay up to date on the exam schedule for SSC CGL 2018 Tier I, II, III and IV exams.

Also Watch

