SSC CGL 2018 Notification Expected Today, Know Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Pay Scale & Selection Process

The Staff Selection Commission SSC is expected to release the official notification of SSC CGL 2018 today May 5. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification of Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 SSC CGL 2018 on its official website Staff Selection Commission ssc.nic.in The Staff Selection Commission SSC was originally scheduled to release the official notification for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2018, SSC CGL 2018 on 21April 2018. However, then the notification for SSC CGL 2018 was postponed till 5May on unknown grounds.The Staff Selection Commission SSC is expected to release around 4000 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts including Assistant Audit Officer, Divisional Accountant, Assistant Accounts Officer, Auditor, Accountant/Junior Accountant, Sr. Secretariat Assistant, Tax Assistant, Assistants Inspector Assistant/Superintendent Inspector (Central Excise), Sub-Inspector, Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Jr. Statistical Officer, etc.The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Institution. Candidates appearing for the Final Year Exams are eligible to appear for SSC CGL 2018 exam.Candidates must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years to apply for SSC CGL 2018 Exam.Group B Posts: Rs 9,300- 34,800Group C Posts: Rs.5,200- 20,200The Exam is conducted in successive stages viz –Tier 1 – 200 Marks – Objective Type Questions to test General Intelligence, Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension of the applicants.Tier 2 – 800 Marks – Objective Type Questions to test Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Accounting and Economics &Governance) of the candidates.Tier 3 – 100 Marks – Descriptive Paper to test proficiency in English or Hindi via Essay/Passage and Letter/Application writing, etc.Tier 4 – Computer-based Skill Test (qualifying nature only) and Document VerificationCandidates must pass each stage in order to get selected.