SSC CGL 2019 Application Process Begins at ssc.nic.in, Apply Before November 25
The SSC CGL 2019 exam notification was released by Staff Selection Commission on its official website ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Combined Graduate Level examination are advised to visit the website and apply for the examination. The SSC CGL 2019 application process has started on October 22. The application window will close on November 25.
"Staff Selection Commission will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 for filling up of various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/Departments/Organizations," reads the official notification released by Staff Selection Commission.
Students can read the full notification here.
SSC CGL 2019: Important Dates
Date for submission of online applications: 22-10-2019 to 25-11-2019
Last date for receipt of application: 25-11-2019 (17:00)
Last date for making online fee payment: 27-11-2019 (17:00)
Last date for generation of offline Challan: 27-11-2019 (17:00)
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 29-11-2019
Dates of Tier-I Examination (CBE): 02-03-2020 to 11-03-2020
Dates of Tier-II (CBE) and Tier-III (Des.) Examinations: 22-06-2020 to 25-06-2020
SSC CGL 2019: How to apply
Candidates should note that applications must be submitted through online mode only.
Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Look for SSC CGL 2019 examination application form and click on it
Step 3: Fill up the form and upload all the documents. Candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/ she desires to take the examination.
Step 4: Re-check all the details and submit
Step 5: Make payment
Step 6: Note down the application number and passcode for future use
SSC CGL 2019: Fee Payment
Candidates need to make a payment of Rs. 100. Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 27-11-2019 till 5 pm.
