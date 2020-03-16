SSC CGL 2019 (Tier-I) Tentative Answer Key Released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2019 (Tier-I) tentative answer key has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2019 (Tier-I) exam was conducted from March 3 to March 9 at different centres across the country.

Candidates can see their response sheet and the tentative Answer Keys on the official website.

If you find any discrepancy in your response sheet, you may submit your representation online from March 16 (11 am) to March 21 (11 am) by paying Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after stipulated date and time will not be entertained.

SSC CGL 2019 (Tier-I) exam comprised 100 questions of two marks each. There were four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension – in the SSC CGL 2019 (Tier-I) paper. There was also a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer.

SSC conducts Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination for recruitment to various ministries and departments.

How to check SSC CGL 2019 (Tier-I) tentative answer key and response sheet

Step 1: Go to official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your registration number and password for logging in.

Step 3: After that, look for Answer Key option and click on it.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the link for tentative answer key pdf.

Step 5: Click on that link and after which, a pdf will open. You may also click on the direct link to go the answer key. https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/cgle19_tenttive_Answer_Key_16032020.pdf

Step 6: Then you will find a link for response sheet along with tentative answer key.

Step 7: Don’t forget to take a printout of your response sheet as it will not be available after specified date and time (March 21, 11 am).

