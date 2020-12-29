SSC CGL 2020 Notification Released; Apply from Dec 29 to Jan 31, 2021 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2020 application process started today. Candidates can submit SSC CGL 2020 applications till January 31, 2021. The last date to make SSC CGL 2020 online fee payment is February 2, 2021. The deadline for generation of offline challan is February 4, 2021 and payment through challan is February 6, 2021. Those who want to apply for SSC CGL 2020 can do so by visiting the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Tier-1 exam of SSC 2020 will be conducted from May 29, 2021 to June 7, 2021. The recruitment process is being conducted for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries or departments.

How to apply for SSC CGL 2020

Step 1: Open Google and type SSC in the searchbox

Step 2: Click on the link that will take you to the Commission’s website

Step 3: On the homepage, click on Apply option

Step 4: Select CGL and click on the application link

Step 5: Fill required details and upload photo and signature in prescribed format

Step 6: Submit application and pay application fee

Step 7: Take printout of the filled application form for future reference

Those who are not a registered user will have to first register to generate registration number and password. They can fill SSC CGL 2020 application form after logging in using the registration number and password.

Before filling the SSC CGL 2020 application form, candidates must check the eligibility criteria because their candidature may be cancelled at any stage if they are found ineligible. The SSC CGL 2020 selection process consists of four stages – Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 and Tier-4. Tier-1 and Tier-2 are computer based examinations and will carry objective type questions. Those who qualify Tier-1 are required to appear for Tier-2. Those who get through the second stage will have to sit for Tier-3 exam. Finally, a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test (wherever applicable) will be conducted.