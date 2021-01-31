SSC CGL 2020 Recruitment: Today’s The Last Date To Apply Online

The application process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020 will end today i.e. January 31. Candidates who have not yet applied for this examination can apply through the official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 6506 candidates will be admitted through the examination.

The last date for filling up the application form will not be extended. Therefore, all candidates willing to participate in the recruitment drive must apply for the same at the earliest.

Important Dates:

Last date for online fee payment - February 2, 2021 (till 11.30 pm).

Last date to generate offline challan - February 4, 2021 (till 11.30 pm).

Last date to submit challan fees - February 6, 2021.

SSC CGL Recruitment: Details

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 Examination (Computer Based Test) will be held from 29 May 2021 to 7 June 2021. Previously this notification was going to be released on December 21. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill in vacancies for Group B and Group C level posts in various Ministries, Departments, Organizations of Government of India.

In various departments of Central Government, the recruitment will be done for the following posts:

Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Account Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Inspector Central Excise, Inspector Preventive Officer, Inspector Examiner, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector (CBI), Inspector ( Department of Posts and Central Bureau Office of Narcotics), Assistant Superintendent, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Tax Assistant, Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC).

The Commission will recruit for 6506 posts through this examination. These include 250 Group B Gazetted, 3513 Group B Non-Gazetted and 2743 Group C posts.

Qualification

Graduate candidates in any field can apply for these posts. Graduation for the post of Junior Statistical Officer and a minimum of 60 per cent marks in Maths in Class 12 is required. Graduate candidates in any discipline can apply for the post of Assistant Audit Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer, but the preference will be given to certificate holders of CA, MBA (Finance), MBE, M.Com, MBS, CS degrees.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit has been set at 27 years for some posts, 30 for some posts and 32 for some. Candidates must read the official notification to check the eligibility criteria before applying. SC, ST category candidates will be given five years relaxation in age limit and OBC will be given three years.

Application Fees

General and OBC: Rs 100

SC, ST, Divyang and women will not pay any fees.

Fees can be paid via Bhim UPI, Net Banking, Master Card, Debit, Credit Card, Maestro, Rupee Credit Card, SBI Challan.