SSC CGL Answer Key Released by Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in, Raise Objection by June 30

SSC CGL Answer Key Released | The Staff Selection Commission on June 26 has released the SSC CGL Answer Key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination on its official website ssc.nic.in. The Commission has also uploaded response sheet of candidates along with SSC CGL Answer Key. According to SSC’s official circular the SSC CGL 2018 Answer Key can be downloaded till June 30 and errors encountered in it can be challenged till June 30 (5:00 PM). A direct link for SSC CGL Answer Key was hosted by the Staff Selection Commission.

Steps for downloading SSC CGL Answer Key:

As the SSC CGL Answer Key is available in online mode only, we have listed steps for downloading it from the Commission’s homepage.

Step 1- Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission ssc.nic.in

Step 2- Enter your SSC CGL 2018 exam credential like- user id and password

Step 3- The SSC CGL Answer Key and response sheet can be viewed

Step 4- Tally your recorded response with the official answers given in the SSC CGL 2018 Answer Key

Step 5- Estimate your answer and take a printout of SSC CGL 2018 answer key and response sheet

On finding fault with answers given in the SSC CGL 2018 Answer Key, candidates can raise objection through visiting this URL. For each question, candidates have to pay Rs 100 as reevaluation fee.

The (Tier-I) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination was conducted from June 4 to June 13, 2019 in computer-based test format. Further, reexamination of SSC CGL 2018 was held at some venues on June 19.