SSC CGL Registration 2019: Last Day to Apply for Combined Graduate Level Exam Today at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Registration 2019 l The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the online registration process for its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2019-2020 today, on November 25, 2019. The candidates who are yet to apply for SSC CGL 2019-20 can register online today on the official website of SSC. The SSC started the online application process on October 22, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the vacancy by filling the SSC CGL 2019 application form on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in (https://ssc.nic.in/).

While today is the last day to fill SSC CGL 2019-20 application form, the candidates can pay the fees through Challan till November 29, 2019. The eligibility criteria and other details were mentioned in the official notification published by the Staff Selection Commission on the time of the vacancy announcement.

SSC CGL Registration 2019: Selection Process

The selection process of SSC CGL 2019 will take place in three tiers: Tier I, Tier II and Tier III. All the three tiers will be Computer-Based, followed by Document Verification and Skill Tests. To qualify the papers, the minimum qualifying marks for unreserved category is 30 percent, OBC/EWS is 25 percent and others is 20 percent.

SSC CGL Registration 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates interested to apply for SSC CGL 2019 Exam can fill the forms in five age groups (18 to 27 years, 20 to 27 years, 20 to 30 years, 30 to 32 years and up to 32 years; age limit as of 1 January 2020). The candidates will fill up vacancies in various governmental departments and organisations for Group B and Group C officers.

SSC CGL Registration 2019-20: How to apply

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the home page, go to ‘Apply’ icon and select on CGL Registration

Step 3: On the new tab, fill in the required details and register

Step 4: Pay the fees and submit your application

Step 5: Once the registration process is done, download and save your application form.

