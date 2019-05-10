English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC CGL Result 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; 35,990 Candidates Qualify For 8,134 Vacancies
The Staff Selection Commission or also known as SSC has declared the SSC CGL tier 3 result in online mode at its official website ssc.nic.in.
Representative image.
Loading...
SSC CGL Result 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of combined graduate level (CGL) tier- 3, SSC CGL tier 3 result 2019, SSC CGL tier 3 result today. The exam conducting authority Staff Selection Commission or also known as SSC has declared the SSC CGL tier 3 result in online mode at its official website ssc.nic.in Candidates who have appeared for written exam for on Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier III on July 8, 2018 can check the official SSC CGL tier 3 result and merit list at SSC’s homepage.
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result: Steps to download merit list
1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
2. At homepage, you will get ‘Result’ tab, click on it
3. SSC CGL tier 3 Result and the merit list in PDF will appear on the screen
4. Download and take a printout for future reference
Check your name/roll number for the post you applied for in the SSC CGL tier 3 result and merit list.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a total of 8134 vacancies in the CGL 2017 recruitment advertisement.
In the SSC CGL tier 3 Result declaration, as many as 35,990 candidates have made it to the merit list and qualified for the next for skill test and document verification round.
The Supreme Court of India has removed the stay order on the SSC CGL 2017 exam result yesterday which was postponed due to alleged paper leak.
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result: Steps to download merit list
1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
2. At homepage, you will get ‘Result’ tab, click on it
3. SSC CGL tier 3 Result and the merit list in PDF will appear on the screen
4. Download and take a printout for future reference
Check your name/roll number for the post you applied for in the SSC CGL tier 3 result and merit list.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a total of 8134 vacancies in the CGL 2017 recruitment advertisement.
In the SSC CGL tier 3 Result declaration, as many as 35,990 candidates have made it to the merit list and qualified for the next for skill test and document verification round.
The Supreme Court of India has removed the stay order on the SSC CGL 2017 exam result yesterday which was postponed due to alleged paper leak.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahesh Babu Shines With 25th Release As Maharshi Becomes Biggest Opener of His Career
- IPL 2019 | As a Leg-Spinner, Mindset Has to be Aggressive: Shreyas Gopal
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira on Her 21st Birthday, Read His Adorable Post
- Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results