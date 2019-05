SSC CGL Result 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; 35,990 Candidates Qualify For 8,134 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of combined graduate level (CGL) tier- 3, SSC CGL tier 3 result 2019, SSC CGL tier 3 result today. The exam conducting authority Staff Selection Commission or also known as SSC has declared the SSC CGL tier 3 result in online mode at its official website ssc.nic.in Candidates who have appeared for written exam for on Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier III on July 8, 2018 can check the official SSC CGL tier 3 result and merit list at SSC’s homepage.1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in 2. At homepage, you will get ‘Result’ tab, click on it3. SSC CGL tier 3 Result and the merit list in PDF will appear on the screen4. Download and take a printout for future referenceCheck your name/roll number for the post you applied for in the SSC CGL tier 3 result and merit list.The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a total of 8134 vacancies in the CGL 2017 recruitment advertisement.In the SSC CGL tier 3 Result declaration, as many as 35,990 candidates have made it to the merit list and qualified for the next for skill test and document verification round.The Supreme Court of India has removed the stay order on the SSC CGL 2017 exam result yesterday which was postponed due to alleged paper leak.