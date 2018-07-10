English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 Admit Card 2018 Download Link Expected Soon at ssconline.nic.in, ssc.nic.in, Stay Tuned
The Online application process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 2018 examination was completed last month and the exam is scheduled to be conducted by Staff Selection Commission from 25th July to 20th August 2018 across the country.
SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 Admit Card 2018 download link is expected to be made available soon by Staff Selection Commission on its official websites - ssconline.nic.in and ssc.nic.in.
The Online application process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 2018 examination was completed last month and the exam is scheduled to be conducted by Staff Selection Commission from 25th July to 20th August 2018 across the country.
Candidates who had successfully registered for the SSC CGL Tier I 2018 exam must keep a close tab on the official website to download the same once it’s released by the SSC.
The admit cards would carry important information like date, time and venue of the examination centers allotted to individual candidates.
The Commission will update the examination dates for other Tiers later on the official website.
SSC had uploaded the detailed notification on 5th May 2018, earlier last month, inviting applications for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2018 for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.
