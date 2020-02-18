SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019-20 to be Released Soon at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2019-20 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for computer based test (CBT) of Combined Graduate Level Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. All the candidates who have applied for CGL Tier 1 examinations and whose applications are accepted can download the SSC Admit Card from Staff Selection Commission’s regional websites. You can visit these at SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination will be held from March 2 to March 11, 2020. SSC CGL invited applications from October 22 to November 25, 2019 for the recruitment on various posts. These vacancies were for Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Sub Inspector, Assistant, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division, Clerk, Tax Assistant and Upper Division Clerk.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019-20: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab

Step 3: Based on your region, go to the regional website for SSC CGL Admit Card

Step 4: Once available, click on ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card’

Step 5: Login using registration number and password

Step 6: Your SSC CGL Admit Card will appear on screen

Step 7: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Candidates who clear the preliminary examination of SSC CGL Tier I will be qualified to appear for the Tier-II and Tier-III CGL exam, to be held later this year.

