»
1-min read

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The SSC CGL examination is scheduled to be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission from June 4 to June 19.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
Loading...
SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019 Released | The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examinations for the western region today, i.e. May 29 on its official website ssc.nic.in (https://ssc.nic.in/).

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019, SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card, SSC Tier 1 Admit Card for western region can also be downloaded from this direct link http://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php. The SSC CGL examination is scheduled to be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission from June 4 to June 19.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019 for Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala region was already released. A comprehensive list of SSC’s regional websites can be checked by clicking on this URL https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard. Candidates enrolled from western region can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019, SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card, SSC Tier 1 Admit Card by following the below listed simple steps from the Staff Selection Commission’s webpage.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019: Step to Download your SSC Tier 1 Admit Card of Western region

Step 1- Visit ssc.nic.in or click www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php
Step 2- Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha code
Step 3- Submit the details
Step 4- The SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card will be displayed
Step 5- Download and take a print out as well

The examination is held for recruiting Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.
