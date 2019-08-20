SSC CGL Tier I Result 2019 Expected Today at ssc.nic.in. Know How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2019 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2019 will be released on State Selection Commission’s official website.

The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy while checking the SSC 2019 result.

SSC combined grade level tier -1 examination was conducted from June 4-June 13. Nearly 8.37 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Tier -1 examination was held across 326 venues in 21 shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories, according to an Indian Express report.

SSC CGL Tier-I results: How to check

Candidates are advised to follow the below listed steps to check their score.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Tier -I Result 2019

Step 3: On a new window, a PDF file with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Search for your name with the roll number

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

