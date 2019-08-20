SSC CGL Tier I Result 2019 Expected Today at ssc.nic.in. Know How to Check
SSC CGL Tier -1 examination was held across 326 venues in 21 shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories
Representative Image.
The Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2019 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2019 will be released on State Selection Commission’s official website.
The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy while checking the SSC 2019 result.
SSC combined grade level tier -1 examination was conducted from June 4-June 13. Nearly 8.37 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Tier -1 examination was held across 326 venues in 21 shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories, according to an Indian Express report.
SSC CGL Tier-I results: How to check
Candidates are advised to follow the below listed steps to check their score.
Step 1: Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Tier -I Result 2019
Step 3: On a new window, a PDF file with list of selected candidates will appear
Step 4: Search for your name with the roll number
Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Prices Start Rs 69,990: All The Launch Offers
- Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's
- Couple Find Their Woodstock Photo 50 Years after Iconic Festival
- Labuschagne Replaces Smith to Become First Like-for-like Substitution in Cricket