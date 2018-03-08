English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC CGL Tier II 2017 Re-exam Admit Card released, Exam tomorrow i.e. 9th March 2018
SSC had notified a re-exam on 9th March 2018 for candidates who had appeared in Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) of the SSC CGL Tier-II examination 2017 across the country.
Screen grab of SSC official website
SSC CGL Tier II 2017 Re-exam Admit cards have been released by Staff Selection Commission on its regional websites. In view of the protests by the candidates who had appeared for SSC CGL examination, SSC had notified a re-exam on 9th March 2018 for candidates who had appeared in Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) of the SSC CGL Tier-II examination 2017 across the country and for Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) and Paper-II (English) of the candidates who had appeared at Cyber City, Patna, on 21st February, 2018.
Also, SSC had decided to conduct re-examination of candidates who had appeared for the Paper-I of CGL Tier-II exam at Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi and Nirman Infotech, Chandigarh on 17th February 2018.
The re-exam for all these candidates will be held tomorrow i.e. 9th March 2018 and candidates can now download their e-Admit Cards from the regional websites by following the instructions given below:
How to download SSC CGL Tier II 2017 Re-exam Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Admit Card tab and select the regional SSC website
Step 3 – Click on ‘For Downloading e-ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (TIER-II) EXAM, 2017 RE EXAMINATION OF PAPER-I, PREVIOUSLY HELD ON 21.02.2018 Please see DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’
Step 4 – Again click on ‘Download e-Admit Card’
Step 5 – Enter your Roll Number, captcha code and click on Download e-Admit Card
Step 6 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://117.247.71.209/CGL_T2_2017_PDF/DAC/dac.php
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
