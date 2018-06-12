English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017 Marks Available at ssc.nic.in for All Candidates, Download by 10th July 2018
SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017 Marks have been released by the Staff Service Commission (SSC) on its official website.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017 Marks have been released by the Staff Service Commission (SSC) on its official website — ssc.nic.in.
SSC had declared the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 Result on 6th June 2018, earlier last week, in which a total of 47003 candidates had qualified viz 3719 candidates have qualified for AAO (Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer), 4850 for JSO (Junior Statistical Officer), and 46420 for other posts, including common candidates.
The SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017 was organized across the country between 17th and 22nd February 2018 in which a total of 148446 candidates had appeared. Due to technical issues and complaints a re-exam on 9th March 2018 in computer-based mode.
All candidates who had appeared for the SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017 can now check their detailed marks by following the instructions given below:
How to check SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2017 Marks?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Uploading of marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2017
Step 3 – Click on the url mentioned in the pdf
Step 4 – Select the ‘Examination Name’, enter ‘Roll No/ Registration No’ and ‘Registration Password’, enter security code and Submit
Step 5 – Download your marks or Score Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule
The qualified candidates are gearing up for the Tier-III examination which is scheduled to be organized on 8th July 2018. Candidates will need to pass all Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III exams separately in order to qualify the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Recruitment 2017 process.
