SSC CGL Tier-III 2017 Admit Card Released at Regional Websites, Tier II Final Answer Keys Released at ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL Tier III 2017 Admit Card has been released on the regional website of Staff Selection Commission.
SSC CGL Tier III 2017 Admit Card has been released on the regional website of Staff Selection Commission.
SSC is scheduled to organize the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-III Descriptive Paper on 8th July 2018, next month. Candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Western region who are eligible to appear for the Tier III exam can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download SSC CGL Tier III 2017 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official regional website of your zone, for instance http://www.sscmpr.org/ for Madhya Pradesh region
Step 2 – Click on the Admit Card notification viz:
DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM.2017 (TIER- III) TO BE HELD ON 08/07/2018
Step 3 – Enter your Roll No/Registered ID No, Date of Birth, and click on Search
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=cgl_tier_3_2017_1328
Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission has released Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers on the main website. Candidates can access the same at the url mentioned below:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/final_answer_keys_of_CGLE_2017_tier_II_21062018.pdf
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
