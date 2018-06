SSC CGL Tier-III 2017 Admit Card Released at Regional Websites, Tier II Final Answer Keys Released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier III 2017 Admit Card has been released on the regional website of Staff Selection Commission.SSC is scheduled to organize the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-III Descriptive Paper on 8July 2018, next month. Candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Western region who are eligible to appear for the Tier III exam can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official regional website of your zone, for instance http://www.sscmpr.org/ for Madhya Pradesh regionStep 2 – Click on the Admit Card notification viz:Step 3 – Enter your Roll No/Registered ID No, Date of Birth, and click on SearchStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceMeanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission has released Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers on the main website. Candidates can access the same at the url mentioned below: