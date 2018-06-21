GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SSC CGL Tier-III 2017 Admit Card Released at Regional Websites, Tier II Final Answer Keys Released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier III 2017 Admit Card has been released on the regional website of Staff Selection Commission.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 21, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SSC CGL Tier-III 2017 Admit Card Released at Regional Websites, Tier II Final Answer Keys Released at ssc.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
SSC CGL Tier III 2017 Admit Card has been released on the regional website of Staff Selection Commission.

SSC is scheduled to organize the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-III Descriptive Paper on 8th July 2018, next month. Candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Western region who are eligible to appear for the Tier III exam can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download SSC CGL Tier III 2017 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official regional website of your zone, for instance http://www.sscmpr.org/   for Madhya Pradesh region

Step 2 – Click on the Admit Card notification viz:

DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM.2017 (TIER- III) TO BE HELD ON 08/07/2018

Step 3 – Enter your Roll No/Registered ID No, Date of Birth, and click on Search

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=cgl_tier_3_2017_1328

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission has released Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers on the main website. Candidates can access the same at the url mentioned below:

http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/final_answer_keys_of_CGLE_2017_tier_II_21062018.pdf

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You