SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card Released for Eastern & Central Region at ssc.nic.in, Download Now
Candidates who will qualify the CHSL Tier I Examination 2017 will be eligible to appear for Tier II Exam which is scheduled to be conducted on 8th July 2018.
SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Cards for Eastern and Central Regions have been released by the Staff Service Commission on its official website – ssc.nic.in.
SSC is scheduled to organize the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) CHSL Tier-I Examination 2017 from 4th March 2018 to 26th March 2018 across the country. The Commission had earlier released the Admit cards for Southern Region. Candidates who had registered for the Eastern and Central Region can follow the instructions below to download their Admit Card now:
How to download SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the Admit Card tab
Step 3 – Click on Eastern Region or Central Region to visit the regional SSC website
Step 4 – Click on the url that reads, Download e-Admit Card of Combined Higher Secondary Examination 2017 (Tier-I)
Step 5 – Enter your name and date of birth or registration number and click on Next
Step 6 – Login to your profile and download the Admit Card
Step 7 – Take a printout for further reference
The official website read the warning, "WARNING : MULTIPLE / REPEATED DOWNLOADING OF E-ADMIT CARD MAY RESULT IN BLOCKING OF YOUR E-ADMIT CARD DOWNLOADING FACILITY." Therefore, candidates should not make multiple attempts to download the e-Admit Card.
Candidates who will qualify the CHSL Tier I Examination 2017 will be eligible to appear for Tier II Exam which is scheduled to be conducted on 8th July 2018. The last stage of the selection process will include a Skill Test or Typing Test and candidates who clear the Tier-II exam will only be eligible to appear for the same.
