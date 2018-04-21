English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Answer Key Released at ssc.nic.in; Objections Accepted till 23rd April 2018
The candidate response sheets have also been uploaded and candidates can login to their profiles to download the same.
SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Answer Key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC had organized the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam in March 2018, last month, and candidates who had appeared in the same can download the tentative answer key and make representations with supporting documentation till 23rd April 2018. Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs.100 for each objection.
The candidate response sheets have also been uploaded and candidates can login to their profiles to download the same. ‘The candidates may take print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,’ read the official statement.
Follow the below mentioned steps to download the tentative answer key:
How to download SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Answer Key?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Provisional Answer Key notification
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number, Password and Date of Exam
Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further reference
