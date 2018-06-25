English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC CHSL 2017 Tier II Admit Card Released for MP Region; Exam on 15th July 2018
The Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to organize the Tier II Descriptive paper for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 exam on 15th July 2018 next month
Staff Selection Commission Madhya Pradesh's official website.
SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 Admit Cards have been released by the Staff Selection Commission Madhya Pradesh on its official website – sscmpr.org. The Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to organize the Tier II Descriptive paper for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 exam on 15th July 2018, next month. Candidates who have qualified for the same need to visit the regional Staff Selection Commission online portal of their region and download the e-Admit Cards. Currently, SSC MP Region has released the SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 Admit Cards. Candidates eligible to appear in the Madhya Pradesh region can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of SSC Madhya Pradesh - http://www.sscmpr.org
Step 2 – Click on DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2017 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 15/07/2018
Step 3 – Enter your Roll No/Registered ID No, Date of Birth or other details and click on Search
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=chsl_2017_tier_2_2306
Approximately 30 Lakh candidates across the country had appeared for CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2017 from 4th to 26th March 2018. The result was declared last week and a total of 48393 candidates had qualified for the CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2017. There are a total of 3259 vacancies for the posts of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC/JSA - 898), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (2359) and Data Entry Operator (DEO -2).
Candidates from zones other than Madhya Pradesh must also keep a tab on the official websites of their regional SSC and download Admit Cards before the examination day.
