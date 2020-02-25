SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2 Result to be Announced at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link
SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2 Result is going to be declared today on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.
SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2 Result is going to be declared today on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2 is of 100 marks and descriptive in nature. Candidates are allotted one hour to complete SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2 exam.
The SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination tests the essay and letter writing ability of candidates. One has to score at least 33 per cent marks to get through SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination. Those who qualify SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2 will be eligible for appearing in SSC CHSL Tier 3 skill/typing test.
Skill/Typing test will be held on computers provided by the SSC or its authorized agency at in the cities where Regional Offices of the Commission are located or as decided by the Commission. Skill test is mandatory for those who want to sit for Data Entry Operator’s post.
In order to qualify the skill test for Data Entry Operator, you will have to type the given passage in stipulated time limit. The skill test can be taken in either English or Hindi medium.
Those who are sitting with English medium will have to type 35 words per minute and the criteria for Hindi medium is 30 words per minute.
How to check SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2 Result
• Go to the official website of SSC - at ssc.nic.in
• Look for CHSL 2018 Tier 2 Result option.
• Click on the option.
• Your result will appear on the screen.
• Don’t forget to take printout of your result
