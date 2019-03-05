English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC CHSL 2019 Application Process Begins Today; Check Details Here
SSC also released the official notification for the CHSL exam required central government departments posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the application process for the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) from today. The official notification for the CHSL exam for recruitment in central government departments was also released.
“The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India,” the SSC notification reads.
Candidates can submit their applications on the official website, ssc.nic.in following a registration process.
Follow these steps to apply:-
Step 1: Go to SSC’ official website
Step 2: Complete the registration process by selecting the login tab and then clicking on the New User – register now. In case you are an existing user, you can simply login from the page.
Step 3: Fill in the required information in the form. You are required to put in your basic details, additional contact information, photo and signature.
Step 4: Click on the APPLY ONLINE tab at the top of homepage once you fill in all the details.
Step 5: Select the CHSL tab and hit Apply.
Step 6: Candidates are then required to give a fee of Rs 100.
The SSC CHSL 2019 exam will be held from July 1 to July 26 and the subsequent Tier 2 exam will be held on September 29.
