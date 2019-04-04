English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Tomorrow; Steps, Direct Link Here
The computer-based test tier 1 will be held from July 1 to July 26. Tier 2 exam (descriptive) will be held on September 29, 2019.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
SSC CHSL 2019 | The last date to apply for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) combined higher secondary level (CHSL) is on April 5. The online application process had begun on March 5. Interested candidates can apply on its official website ssc.nic.in. The computer-based test tier 1 will be held from July 1 to July 26. Tier 2 exam (descriptive) will be held on September 29, 2019.
The SSC CHSL is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments.
“The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India,” the SSC notification reads.
Steps to apply SSC CHSL 2019:
1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
2. Click the login tab on the homepage
3. Click on new user-register now
4. Fill in the application form
5. You will have to fill up the form in three stages –necessary details, additional information, photo and signature upload
6. After the registration ID is created, click on the 'apply online' tab that you will find at the top of the homepage.
7. Now, click on the CHSL tab and apply.
8. Fill in the necessary details.
9. Deposit the application fee of Rs 100 and proceed.
10. Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email ID to get necessary updates of the exam and admit cards
11. Take printouts of your bank challan and submitted form for future reference
The SSC CHSL is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments.
“The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India,” the SSC notification reads.
Steps to apply SSC CHSL 2019:
1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
2. Click the login tab on the homepage
3. Click on new user-register now
4. Fill in the application form
5. You will have to fill up the form in three stages –necessary details, additional information, photo and signature upload
6. After the registration ID is created, click on the 'apply online' tab that you will find at the top of the homepage.
7. Now, click on the CHSL tab and apply.
8. Fill in the necessary details.
9. Deposit the application fee of Rs 100 and proceed.
10. Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email ID to get necessary updates of the exam and admit cards
11. Take printouts of your bank challan and submitted form for future reference
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeep Compass Gets Sport Plus Variant in India, Priced at Rs 15.99 Lakh
- IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Meets Elderly Fan Post Mumbai Indians Match
- Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over the Years
- This Woman Recognised Ben Stiller on Train and Freaked Out, Watch Her Funny Reaction Here
- IPL 2019 | 'Was Hoping MS Will Say Good Shot': Hardik on Helicopter Shot
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results