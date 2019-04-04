LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Tomorrow; Steps, Direct Link Here

The computer-based test tier 1 will be held from July 1 to July 26. Tier 2 exam (descriptive) will be held on September 29, 2019.

Updated:April 4, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
SSC CHSL 2019 | The last date to apply for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) combined higher secondary level (CHSL) is on April 5. The online application process had begun on March 5. Interested candidates can apply on its official website ssc.nic.in. The computer-based test tier 1 will be held from July 1 to July 26. Tier 2 exam (descriptive) will be held on September 29, 2019.

The SSC CHSL is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments.

“The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India,” the SSC notification reads.

Steps to apply SSC CHSL 2019:

1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
2. Click the login tab on the homepage
3. Click on new user-register now
4. Fill in the application form
5. You will have to fill up the form in three stages –necessary details, additional information, photo and signature upload
6. After the registration ID is created, click on the 'apply online' tab that you will find at the top of the homepage.
7. Now, click on the CHSL tab and apply.
8. Fill in the necessary details.
9. Deposit the application fee of Rs 100 and proceed.
10. Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email ID to get necessary updates of the exam and admit cards
11. Take printouts of your bank challan and submitted form for future reference
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
