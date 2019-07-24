Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

SSC CHSL 2019: Staff Selection Commission Releases Answer Keys 2019 at ssc.nic.in

The SSC CHSL answer key has been uploaded on the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SSC CHSL 2019: Staff Selection Commission Releases Answer Keys 2019 at ssc.nic.in
Representative image.
Loading...

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC CHSL answer key. The SSC CHSL Answer Key is released for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level tier-I 2018 recruitment examination. SSC is a central government agency responsible for conducting recruitment to various departmental and ministerial posts. All the interested can check their Provisional Answer Key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018 at the official website of SSC or Staff Selection Commission. The SSC CHSL answer key has been uploaded on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Computer-Based Examination for the CHSL tier-I recruitment from July 1 to July 11 at different centres all over the country. To check the Tentative Answer Key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018, the candidates can also visit the direct link

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2019: Here’s how to Download Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the SSC homepage, click on the link ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window where a notification regarding all the details will be given

Step 4: Click on the Answer Key link and SSC CHSL tentative answer key log-in page will open

Step 5: Sign-in using user-ID and password and submit

Step 6: Provisional Answer Key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018 will be downloaded. Save it for future reference

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram