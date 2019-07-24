SSC CHSL 2019: Staff Selection Commission Releases Answer Keys 2019 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC CHSL answer key. The SSC CHSL Answer Key is released for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level tier-I 2018 recruitment examination. SSC is a central government agency responsible for conducting recruitment to various departmental and ministerial posts. All the interested can check their Provisional Answer Key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018 at the official website of SSC or Staff Selection Commission. The SSC CHSL answer key has been uploaded on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Computer-Based Examination for the CHSL tier-I recruitment from July 1 to July 11 at different centres all over the country. To check the Tentative Answer Key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018, the candidates can also visit the direct link

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2019: Here’s how to Download Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the SSC homepage, click on the link ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window where a notification regarding all the details will be given

Step 4: Click on the Answer Key link and SSC CHSL tentative answer key log-in page will open

Step 5: Sign-in using user-ID and password and submit

Step 6: Provisional Answer Key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018 will be downloaded. Save it for future reference