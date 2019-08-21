SSC CHSL Admit Card for Skill Test and Document Verification Released at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 for combined higher secondary level examination’s skill test and document verification. The SSC CHSL Admit Card was released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website https://ssc.nic.in/. Candidates can download their SSC CHSL Admit card 2019 for Skill test and document verification from the official website. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CHSL skill test from August 26 to September 20, 2019.

SSC CHSL admit card 2019: Steps to download

Candidates are requested to follow the below-listed steps to download their admit card for skill test and document verification.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Look for 'Admit Card'

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Click on SSC CHSL skill test admit card

Step 5: Enter your registration/ roll number and other login credentials and submit

Step 6: Download your SSC CHSL Admit Card and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are advised to check their name, date, time and examination venue on their admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was established on November 4, 1975. The organisation works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

