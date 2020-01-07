SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply for Various Posts at ssc.nic.in Today
The Staff Selection Commission had released SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019 vacancies on its official website at ssc.nic.in.
Representative image.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had started the application process for SSC CHSL Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2019-20 on Tuesday, December 3. The Staff Selection Commission had released SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019 vacancies on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates, who haven’t applied for the posts, are advised to hurry up as it’s the last day to do so. Post January 6, the Staff Selection Commission will not entertain any applications. Candidates can make the fee payment for the application form by January 12, 2020. The last date to make fee payment through Challan is January 14, 2020.
The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.
Aspirants can also go through the official notification here.
The SSC CHSL examination 2019 will be held in two phases. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC CHSL first phase examination from March 16-March 27, 2020. The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level 2019 Phase 2 examination will begin from June 28, 2020.
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Look for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019 and click on it
Step 3: Register yourself and fill up the application form
Step 4: Upload all the required documents, scanned photo and signature
Step 5: Cross check all the data and click on submit
Step 6: Download SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019 form and keep a prinout out for future use
