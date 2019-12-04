Take the pledge to vote

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Notification Released at ssc.nic.in; How to Check

The SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019 vacancies were released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website at ssc.nic.in

Trending Desk

December 4, 2019
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Notification Released at ssc.nic.in; How to Check
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application link for SSC CHSL Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2019-20 on Tuesday, December 3. The SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019 vacancies were released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website at ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

Interested candidates can apply for the various posts through SSC website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can read the official notification here.

The SSC CHSL examination 2019 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of the examination will begin from March 16- March 27. The SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 2 examination will be held on June 28, 2020.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application process begins on December 3, 2019

Last date for online application: January 10, 2020

Last date for online fee payment: January 12, 2020

Last date for payment through Challan: January 14, 2020

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Lower Division Clerk(LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs.

19,900-63,200)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Age limit for the posts is 18-27 years as on 01-01-2020 (i.e. Candidates born not before 02-01-1993 and not later than 01-01-2002).

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

