SSC CHSL Tier-1 2017 Final Answer Keys Released at ssc.nic.in, Download Now

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2017 Final Answer Keys have been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website – ssc.nic.in . The Final Answer Keys for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 Examination will be available on the active link till 26th July 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download the same on or before the due date:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ssc.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2017 (Tier-I) - Uploading of Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper(s) reg.’Step 3 – From the pdf, click on the active link:‘Final Answer Key-Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2017 (Tier-I) -Click here’Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number, Password and Exam Date, and click on SubmitStep 5 – Download the Final Answer Key and save it or take a printout for further referenceThe Staff Selection Commission had organized SSC CHSL Tier – 1 Examination in the month of March 2018, this year, to fill a total of 3259 vacancies via Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 for the posts of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC/JSA - 898), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (2359) and Data Entry Operator (DEO -2).SSC had declared Tier-1 Exam result on 15th June in which more than 48000 candidates have qualified for Tier-2 Exam which is scheduled to be organized on 15th July, next month.