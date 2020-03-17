SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam Begins from Today: Safety Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Issued at ssc.nic.in

In view of the prevalent situation created due to COVID-19, the Staff Selection Commission, Government of India, has released an advisory for all the aspirants. The regulation for SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Tier 1 2019 examination was released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can read the official notification here.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examinations (Tier-I), 2019 will be conducted by the SSC from March 17 to March 28 across the country.

SSC CHSL (10+2) Tier 1 Examination 2019: Regulations

Candidates will no longer be asked to do Bio-metric registration. However, candidates will be asked to put there thumb impression on the copies and attendance sheets.

Aspirants can bring face masks to the examination hall. They will be asked to take off their masks while clicking photographs at the registration desks.

Candidates can bring their hand sanitizers (small size) and transparent water bottles.

Candidates can bring transparent ball pens to the hall. The officials will not entertain any other type of pen.

The service providers are asked to keep clean and sanitize the examination area. The commission has further asked them to sanitize keyboards, mouse, tables and door handles at regular intervals.

