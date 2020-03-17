Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam Begins from Today: Safety Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Issued at ssc.nic.in

The regulation for SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Tier 1 2019 examination was released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website at ssc.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:March 17, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam Begins from Today: Safety Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Issued at ssc.nic.in
Staff Selection Commission logo. (File photo)

In view of the prevalent situation created due to COVID-19, the Staff Selection Commission, Government of India, has released an advisory for all the aspirants. The regulation for SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Tier 1 2019 examination was released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can read the official notification here.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examinations (Tier-I), 2019 will be conducted by the SSC from March 17 to March 28 across the country.

SSC CHSL (10+2) Tier 1 Examination 2019: Regulations

Candidates will no longer be asked to do Bio-metric registration. However, candidates will be asked to put there thumb impression on the copies and attendance sheets.

Aspirants can bring face masks to the examination hall. They will be asked to take off their masks while clicking photographs at the registration desks.

Candidates can bring their hand sanitizers (small size) and transparent water bottles.

Candidates can bring transparent ball pens to the hall. The officials will not entertain any other type of pen.

The service providers are asked to keep clean and sanitize the examination area. The commission has further asked them to sanitize keyboards, mouse, tables and door handles at regular intervals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram