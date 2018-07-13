English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2017 Marks Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Now!
The result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (Tier-I) Examination 2017 was declared on 15th June 2018. As many as 26,57,468 candidates had appeared in the CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2017.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2017 Marks have been released today i.e.13th July 2018 by Staff Selection Commission on its official website - ssc.nic.in.
The result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (Tier-I) Examination 2017 was declared on 15th June 2018. As many as 26,57,468 candidates had appeared in the CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2017. The link for checking the marks of CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2017 will be available from 13th July till 13th August 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2017 can visit the official website of SSC to check their marks by following the instructions given below:
How to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2017 Marks?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2 - Click on link 'Uploading of marks of Combined Higher Secondary Level (Tier-I) Examination 2017'
Step 3 - a PDF will display
Step 4 - Click on the link given on PDF file http://ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule/
Step 5 - Enter the details like Examination name, Roll number/ Registration number, Password and Text given
Step 6 - Click on 'Submit'
Step 7 - Marks will display
Step 8 - Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule/
Candidates can read the official notification for more details in the url mentioned below:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/writeupforuploadingofmarkschsl17t1_13072018.pdf
